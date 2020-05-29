Anwar denies speculation that he is taking over as Selangor MB, says rumours are by traitors

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had instructed the party leadership to support and cooperate with Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as the Selangor Mentri Besar to ensure that the state government operates smoothly as part of PKR reform agenda. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied speculations that he was aiming for the Selangor mentri besar post.

In his Facebook Live session today, Anwar said he had instructed the party leadership to support and cooperate with Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as the Selangor Mentri Besar to ensure that the state government operates smoothly as part of PKR reform agenda.

“This is works of some 'traitors' who wants to divert attention so that person claim that I want to be the Selangor MB.

“I have met up with Amir (Amirudin) and also asked our leadership to cooperate and support him to carry out the task of stopping the confusion as a result of the abuse of power and wealth looting that happened before,” he said today without elaborating on the rumours.

On May 22, Rawang assemblyperson Chua Wei Kiat denied speculation that he will be stepping down from his seat to allow Anwar to become the next Selangor mentri besar.

On his Facebook post, Chua blamed the “Rawang Move” rumour on an article in an “Umno blog” but did not specify the name of the blog.

“The contents of the article are untrue. The party is now focused on federal matters and disciplinary issues within the party. There is no discussion of such matters (stated in the article).

“The article comes from an Umno blog so its credibility ought to be questioned,” he shared in Mandarin along with a photograph of him and Anwar.

The Rawang Move name refers to the 2014’s Kajang move, in which Kajang assemblyperson Lee Chin Cheh resign for Anwar to contest the seat.

Observers and speculators believed that the move would allow Anwar then Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim as the Selangor MB.

The manoeuvre was unsuccessful as the seat was eventually contested by Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail following his second sodomy conviction.

Khalid however was replaced by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is now supporting Perikatan Nasional after the Sheraton move.