A-G’s close contacts tested negative for Covid-19, says National Audit Department

PUTRAJAYA, May 29 — The closest as well as close contacts of Auditor-General (A-G) Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid, who were screened for Covid-19 on May 22, were all tested negative.

The National Audit Department (NAD) in a statement today said, the 10 closest contacts referred to two family members and eight A-G’s Office staff members.

The results of the screenings conducted on 34 NAD officers, who were identified as close contacts to the A-G, including three Deputy A-G were also negative.

“However, according to the Covid-19 Contact Monitoring and Observation Order under Section 15 (1) of Act 342, all the officers are required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days,” it said in giving an update on the Covid-19 case in the department.

On the health condition of Nik Azman who had been in quarantine at the Sungai Buloh Hospital since May 21, NAD said while in the ward, two swab tests were conducted on him.

“Both tests came back negative, but in compliance with the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures, he will have to be quarantined in the hospital for a certain period of time,” it said.

On May 23, NAD confirmed that a memo which had gone viral saying the A-G was tested positive for Covid-19 and would be quarantined in hospital, was issued by him. — Bernama