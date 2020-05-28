Water supply disruption in Hulu Selangor after diesel spill forces closure of water treatment plant

Air Selangor said the cease of the plant’s operation caused unscheduled water disruption in eight areas in Hulu Selangor district, affecting 742 user accounts. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Sungai Selisik water treatment plant was forced to cease operation at 11.45pm yesterday due to raw water pollution following a crash involving a tanker lorry which caused diesel spill at Km389.5 of the North-South Highway near Behrang, Selangor.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the cease of the plant’s operation has caused unscheduled water disruption in eight areas in Hulu Selangor district, affecting 742 user accounts.

“Areas involved are Kampung Sungai Nilam/ Kampung Seri Pagi, Kampung Lalang Sungai Selisek, Rumah Murah Pkt 2, Kampung Serigala, Kampung Orang Asli Serigala, Kampung Bahom, Kampung Sekolah and Clinic Quarters, as well as Kampung Gesir Tengah.

“Air Selangor, together with Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS), National Water Service Commission (SPAN) and Perak Department of Environment, have taken fast action by setting up an oil boom at the water treatment plant intake,” it said in a statement here today.

Air Selangor said they had also mobilised water tanks to the areas involved to distribute emergency water supply to affected users.

Updates on the water supply to the affected areas will be made available at all Air Selangor’s communication platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and website, www.airselangor.com. — Bernama