PJ cops arrest man for online harassment of DAP reps, suspect also involved in MCA Youth chief threat case

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly threatening two DAP assemblymen after the suspect issued death threats to them on Facebook.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspect had admitted to issuing the threats during the initial investigation when he was arrested earlier today at around 12.50pm.

“The case is being investigated under The case is being looked into under Section 506 and Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told reporters in a statement.

Initial investigation also revealed that the suspect was also involved in another ongoing police probe for allegedly threatening MCA Youth chief Nicole Wong Siaw Ting and was previously detained on May 20.

He has since been released on police bail while authorities await the psychiatric report.

Following the death threats, Nik Ezanee said a report was lodged by Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin on May 22 while Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei has yet to lodge a report to date.

Nik Ezanee also said the suspect was mentally challenged patient who has been undergoing psychiatric treatment at a hospital since 2016.

Both Jamilah and Lim have been the target of recent online harassment, after a Facebook user with the moniker, “Najid Nabi”, posted racial remarks as well as made rape and murder threats.

It is understood the user created the Facebook account on May 19 and began harassing the two assemblymen the following day.

Since then, several MPs have condemned the attacks against Jamilah and Lim, including Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said likewise expressed anger on Twitter, likening the actions to cowards throwing stones and hiding their hands.