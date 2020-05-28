Bring your own pen the next time you go out, says Dr Noor Hisham

Arrival of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah for the press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya, May 28, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has advised the public to bring their own pens whenever they go out in case they are required to record their details before entering a business premises.

Replying to a question on whether or not it is sanitary for the public to share pens during his daily Covid-19 press conference, the health director-general said that it is better to bring your own pen instead of using what is provided.

“If you have to write, make sure you sanitise your hand and the pen if you are worried about the pen being used by other members of the public. That’s the best way to protect yourself. This is the advice we can give to the public, to adopt this norm, why not bring your own pen? That is much better,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that Putrajaya is now looking at a solution involving MySihat where the public can use a QR code that already has their personal details registered in order to avoid the cross-contamination that might occur when sharing pens.

He added that he has also observed some restaurant or shop staff writing on behalf of customers, pointing out that this is another good Covid-19 preventive method where only one person handles the pen.

One of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for commercial premises during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is that patrons must register their details to enable contact tracing in the event of a Covid-19 infection at the time of their visit.