Police: Video of health workers in hazmat suits removing dead body not taken in Brickfields

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Brickfields police said today that a viral video of Health Ministry officials in full personal protective equipment (PPE) transporting a dead body outside a supermarket was not from the district.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Zairulnizam Mohd [email protected] said the six-second video, which was shared with a caption claiming it was near KL Sentral and the YMCA in Brickfields, was instead recorded in Selangor.

“The Brickfields police chief denies the viral video which was alleged to have taken place in the area whereby further investigations and checks with authorities from the Health Ministry and Kuala Langat police headquarters revealed that the incident occurred in Kuala Langat.

“Checks revealed that the incident had actually taken place earlier this month on May 16 in Kuala Langat,” he said in a statement here.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for sharing or distributing unverified information through social media that may threaten public security, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year, or both upon conviction.

Zairulnizam also assured residents in Brickfields that there was no need to be afraid or worried about the area’s safety as the situation has been under control there throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He also advised the public to verify any information they receive about Covid-19 and to be more responsible by not sharing unverified information as they could end up breaking the law.