CMCO: Police to continue hunting for interstate travel ban violators, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Police will continue to track down individuals who have managed to beat roadblocks to cross between states in violation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police had started issuing compound one day before Hari Raya Aidilfitri on CMCO offenders.

He said those who escape in their illegal interstate travel were being detected via inspection at roadblocks at Gombak toll plaza, Jalan Duta toll plaza, Sungai Besi toll plaza and Lebuhraya Kajang-Seremban (LEKAS).

“My personnel on duty at roadblocks are also encouraged to compound those who defy the CMCO.

“The time has come for police to be stricter on the matter as compounds were earlier issued at the discretion of the personnel on duty,” he told reporters after inspecting the roadblock at Sungai Besi toll plaza here today.

Abdul Hamid said the action of police may be seen as being cruel but they have to protect the safety of people.

“Whatever brickbats maybe hurled at my staff, I accept with an open heart as the action taken was for the good of the community itself,” he said.

On the rate of compliance by the public on interstate travel, he said the compliance was almost 100 per cent.

Abdul Hamid said despite the almost 100 per cent compliance, there are still a handful of them or about five per cent who refused to adhere to the ban on travelling between state as issued by the authorities.

Meanwhile, apart from roadblocks, he said there are monitoring teams carrying out patrols or checks on housing areas to ensure the people obey the regulations set for hari raya celebration.

“We found there were no car gathering at a certain house and traffic movement within districts is under control.

“This shows the people understand and comply with the advice of the authorities to carry out self-quarantine,” he said. — Bernama