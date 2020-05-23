Senior minister urges Malaysians to ensure Covid-19 SOP compliance while celebrating Aidilfitri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reminded the public to adhere to the SOP for celebrating Aidilfitri tomorrow as collective effort is crucial to break the Covid-19 chain of infection. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reminded the public to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for celebrating Aidilfitri tomorrow as collective effort is crucial to break the Covid-19 chain of infection.

“Don’t let the sacrifices of frontliners go to waste as they have been working tirelessly including on festival days,” he said at a press conference after a meeting of the ministers’ special committee on the movement control order here today.

Ismail Sabri said this year’s Aidilfitri should be celebrated in moderation only with immediate family members and should not involve visits to other families and friends.

“Remember, the celebration is limited to 20 people a day, subject to the size of your house. Make sure to practise social distancing and personal hygiene,” he added.

He said the police would be patrolling residential areas to ensure compliance with the SOP during the Aidilfitri celebrations.

He also called upon community leaders to play their role in ensuring their communities always comply with the SOP and practise self-discipline.

Ismail Sabri advised parents wishing to bring their children to playgrounds to be cautious of the Covid-19 threat.

He said while recreational activities are allowed, people should avoid gathering in big groups.

“You are allowed to bring only two or three children. But if it leads to big gatherings then it is an offence,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said today’s meeting also agreed to proposals from the neighbourhood watch area (KRT) committee to conduct patrols in residential areas under the Voluntary Patrol Scheme.

He said the National Unity Ministry has been tasked with preparing the SOP for the voluntary patrol to ensure it is in line with the health protocols set by the Health Ministry.

“We agreed to KRT’s involvement because it is a programme to empower local communities and we welcome their request to assist the government in conducting patrols to monitor SOP compliance,” he added. — Bernama