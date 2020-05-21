Covid-19: ‘Jejak Johor’ app can help in contact tracing, says MB

Johor MB Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (right) said the app would allow the Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) to obtain users’ contact record and inform them immediately of any risks of Covid-19 infection. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 21 ― The Johor government has launched a “Jejak Johor” application to assist in contact tracing to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad.

He said the app would allow the Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) to obtain users’ contact record and inform them immediately of any risks of Covid-19 infection.

The app, developed by the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), uses a combination of facial recognition technology and data analysis platform of the Iskandar Malaysia Urban Observatory Covid-19 Crisis Centre (IMUOCC).

Hasni said users would only be recognised through a unique identity or ID while only the users’ registered handphone numbers would be stored in the app so that they could be easily contacted by JKNJ.

He added that only JKNJ and the Johor State Special Security Committee would be able to use the platform to analyse the data of positive patients, close contacts and patients under Covid-19 investigation to enable the government to take immediate steps to curb the pandemic.

“The system will also produce an analysis on the relation between the positive patient, close contacts and patients under Covid-19 investigation to identify the infection cluster,” he said, adding that the app could be downloaded via Google Play Store and soon from Apple Store. ― Bernama