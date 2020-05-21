Be cautious of donation scams on Facebook, warns Pos Malaysia

Pos Malaysia in a statement today confirmed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in such schemes. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 ― Pos Malaysia Bhd (Pos Malaysia) has advised the public to be cautious of donation scams on Facebook and to avoid postings which are defamatory in nature.

Pos Malaysia in a statement today confirmed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in such schemes.

“The online outcry was sparked by Masakan Utara Barat social media post, showing a Pos Malaysia delivery rider crying on the steps of a home after delivering a parcel.

“We applaud the swift action by PDRM in bringing the scammer to justice and putting a stop to further exploitation of kindness from Malaysians,” it said.

Pos Malaysia is committed to the welfare of its employees. Despite facing challenges during this pandemic, it continues to protect the livelihood of over 15,000 frontliners and operational support employees as well as to ensure that their needs are prioritised.

“We seek the public’s continuous support and understanding during this time,” it added.

For updates on Pos Malaysia’s services and activities log on to pos.com.my, Facebook (facebook.com/PosMalaysiaBerhad), Twitter (twitter.com/pos4you) and Instagram (instagram.com/pos4you). ― Bernama