Ahead of Raya, minister says 19 more items in essential goods ceiling price list tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — An additional 19 types of Aidilfitri essential goods will be listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme starting tomorrow untul June 3, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said under the scheme, the price-controlled items include vegetables such as tomatoes, red chillis, large onions and dried chillis, in addition to various fish such as mackerel and sardines.

“Therefore, the public are advised not to worry about the supply of food and necessities during the festive season which is assured,” Ismail Sabri said during his daily press conference today.

Ismail Sabri said as of yesterday, enforcement by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) inspected over 25 types of itema at 968 business premises including retailers (747), wholesalers (191) and manufacturers (30).

“Overall, the supply of essential goods is sufficient, accessible and readily available,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of items listed in the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Hari Keamatan and Hari Gawai by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry may be increased to 35 items.