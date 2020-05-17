Kelantan awaiting consent on number of worshippers for Friday, Aidilfitri prayers

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh May 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BARU, May 17 — The Kelantan government is now waiting for the official results of the state Council of Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs (MAIK) as well as the consent from the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, to allow more than 40 people to perform Friday and Aidilfitri prayers in mosques.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said a special committee had presented to the state government the proposal on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for congregational prayers in mosques.

“This matter is under the authority of the religious council (MAIK) and we have a full SOP on the congregational prayers presented by this special committee and we are waiting for MAIK’s decision and consent from the Sultan of Kelantan.

“The matter will then be brought to the state Security Council (MKN) meeting for any announcement on this,” he told reporters at his office here today.

Kelantan had earlier allowed Friday prayers to be performed by only four mosque officials, including imam tua, imam muda, bilal and siak without the presence of the public.

Elaborating, Ahmad said the proposed number was over 40 but not more than 45.

He said MKN would hold a meeting this week specifically to discuss and announce the matter. — Bernama