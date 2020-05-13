402 AirAsia passengers urged to go for tests after detection of Covid-19 cases in Tawau

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TAWAU, May 13 — All 402 passengers of AirAsia AK5742 and AK5740 to Tawau Airport on May 1 and May 4 have been asked to visit the nearest health clinic for a second screening after Covid-19 positive cases were detected among individuals on both flights.

Tawau Area II health officer Dr Suzalina Sulaiman said as at 8am today, 39 people including eight students had come forward for testing at a health clinic in Kubota here.

The individuals onboard the two flights who tested positive were asymptomatic, she told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Suzalina said three students at institutions of higher learning returning to their districts were found to have violated the home quarantine order.

“We investigated and took pictures as proof after receiving complaints from the public. The students will be charged in court,” she said.

According to Dr Suzalina, the three students were among the 402 AirAsia passengers from Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama