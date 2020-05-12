Report: Perak Flood Mitigation Project cost up due to shortcomings at planning, design change stages

File picture of a house in Sayong village inundated by flood water in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, December 26, 2014. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

IPOH, May 12 — The Flood Mitigation Project (RTB) for the whole of Perak for 2015 to 2018 was implemented within the stipulated time frame and achieved its set objectives, among them being reducing the problem and impact of floods on the public.

However, according to the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report Series 2, shortcomings at the planning and design change stages during the project’s implementation affected the RTB management’s efficiency.

“As a result, there was an increase in cost of RM0.71 million or 3.2 per cent compared to the original cost due to work change/contract price adjustment directives that were issued,” according to the report that was released and tabled at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

The report also stated that for the period from 2015 to 2018, a total allocation of RM34.98 million was channelled towards the implementation of the RTB Project for the whole of Perak.

To overcome the cost increase, the Auditor-General’s Department recommended that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) implement more detailed planning for future RTB Projects, especially in terms of site suitability.

Apart from that, the audit report also recommended that continuous monitoring of repair works be carried out so that immediate action could be taken to achieve the standard of quality that had been set.

“The state government must consider the financial applications for maintenance works by the Perak JPS to ensure that maintenance is carried out efficiently and the project’s functions are continuously effective,” said the report. — Bernama