Pakatan to challenge legitimacy of Ab Rauf as Melaka State Assembly Speaker

The legitimacy of Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh as the State Assembly Speaker will be challenged by Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, May 12 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will try to challenge the legitimacy of Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh as the State Assembly Speaker and Rim assemblyman Datuk Ghazale Muhamad as Deputy Speaker.

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari said PH will file an originating summons soon through Datuk Omar Jaafar and Datuk Dr Wong Fort Pin, who he claimed were still the legitimate Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Melaka State Assembly.

Yesterday, the State Assembly sitting turned chaotic following calls by Perikatan Nasional (PN) members led by Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang) that Omar be replaced with a PN member.

Upon discussion, Ab Rauf was later appointed as the new Speaker after getting the support from 16 out of the 28 assemblymen. — Bernama