Excavator driver buried alive in landslip in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 11 — An excavator driver was killed when he was buried alive in a landslip in Kampung Pantai Ali, Bukit Payung here today.

In the incident at about 10.30am, Che Abdillah Harun, 59, was said to be filling up lorries with soil before it collapsed on him.

Wakaf Tapai Fire and Rescue Station chief Khairul Azmi Ismail said it received a distress call at 11.20 am, before nine firemen rushed to the scene.

The body was retrieved at 1.40pm using two excavators and sent to Hulu Terengganu Hospital, he said when contacted. — Bernama