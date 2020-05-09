CM: Sabah gives green light to retail, food, public transport sectors to operate from today

Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the state government has decided to allow several other sectors including the retail, food and public transport sectors to operate during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting from today. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, May 9 —The Sabah government has decided to allow several other sectors including the retail, food and public transport sectors to operate during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting from today.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said recreational activities in public parks have also been approved.

“The Health Ministry’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and regulations set by the local authorities (PBT) must be followed when implementing the activities,” he said in a statement here today.

The retail sector includes shopping complexes, supermarkets, pharmacies, boutiques and clothing stores, electronics stores, bookstores and stationery stores, mobile phone shops, computer stores, hardware stores, pet stores, vehicle spare part workshops and optical shops.

The food sector covers business premises such as restaurants, food stalls, hawker centres, roadside stalls (roofed) wholesale markets and night markets while public transport and logistics include taxi services, car rentals, e-hailing services, bus and train services, terminals (bus and taxi) and overland logistics services.

On maritime transport sector, he said this would include port services, private jetties, public jetties (passenger and freight), passenger ferries and all other support activities related to public transportation services. — Bernama