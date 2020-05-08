Bukit Aman: Liquor smuggling and document forging syndicates in Selangor busted

A woman was among 21 individuals arrested for suspected involvement in liquor smuggling and falsifying temporary worker passes and Customs duty stamps in three raids on Wednesday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — A woman was among 21 individuals arrested for suspected involvement in liquor smuggling and falsifying temporary worker passes and Customs duty stamps in three raids in Kajang, Subang Jaya and Serdang here on Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said that in the first raid in Kajang, 17 men, including eight Myanmar nationals, aged between 24 and 51 were detained.

He said a total of 78,120 cans of alcohol worth RM325,000, a lorry container, a van and RM8,000 in cash were seized, totalling RM550,000.

“Six temporary worker passes, believed to be fake, and several holographic stickers for forgery purposes were also confiscated.

“All suspects have been remanded from yesterday until May 13 and the case will be investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 for possessing smuggled liquor without tax,” he said in a statement here today.

Acryl Sani said that in the other raids, four individuals aged between 50 and 70 were arrested, including a Bangladeshi man and an Indonesian woman, believed to be involved in falsifying custom duty documents and local worker passes.

“A total of 104 fake holographic stamps of the Immigration Department, United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNCHR) and Indonesian government, as well as two rolls of Immigration Department aluminium stamp papers were also seized,” he said. — Bernama