Stay away from dirty public toilets to prevent Covid-19, says Health D-G

Dr Noor Hisham advised those who manage public toilets to ensure that cleanliness measures are taken and disinfection exercises are done. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has advised the public to refrain from using public toilets that are dirty as a prevention from contracting Covid-19.

He also advised those who manage public toilets to ensure that cleanliness measures are taken and disinfection exercises are done.

“This is because the virus can spread in confined and dirty areas. If the public toilet is dirty, don't use it. You have a choice not to use it.

“At the same time, always ensure that you practise good personal hygiene,” he said during his daily briefing today.

He was responding to reporters questions regarding infection control at public toilets.

“To ensure cleanliness at public toilets, it is a cooperation between two parties.

“It is not just up to the Health Ministry but also the public,” he added.

The government has over the weekend announced a conditional movement control order where it allows all forms of economy sector to resume business.

It has also relaxed several regulations including the one-person-per-vehicle rule and time spend out of the house that was originally set at 8pm at the latest one could stay out.

The food and beverages sector are also allowed to take dine-in customers with the exception of a two-metre-gap table arrangement.