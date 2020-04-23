Senior minister: Longer operation hours for wet markets, public transport during Ramadan

Customers observe social distancing guidelines as they queue outside the Shah Alam wet market March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Wet markets and public transport will be allowed to operate longer hours during the holy month of Ramadan, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that markets will also be allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm, two hours longer than what has been allowed during the movement control order (MCO), while public-registered vehicles can be on the road from 4pm instead of 5pm to 10pm.

Other rules will remain the same.

“We will be allowing the movement of public transport vehicles from 4pm to 10pm, which is an hour more compared to 5pm to 10pm previously. This is because civil servants are usually allowed to leave work 30 minutes earlier during the fasting month.

“Public markets will also be allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm, two hours longer than before which was only until noon,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said this was to allow Muslims to buy food and other essentials for the fasting period.

Under the current directive, private vehicles including e-hailing and taxi are allowed on the road between 6am to 10pm, while public transport runs from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm.

The minister said that the government still wants to reduce movement in the country and does not want people to take advantage of the extended hours to go out without a valid reason.

“If we allow too much, it will be harder for our cops to enforce. We don’t want people using the excuse of going to buy food late at night, for sahur and whatever else, just to go out,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that the minister in charge of religious affairs will announce other SOPs for prayers and procedures.