Penang records historic high of RM16.9b in total investments for 2019

GEORGE TOWN, April 22 — Penang recorded the highest total investment of RM16.9 billion in the state’s history for 2019, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

He said the state also recorded the highest in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country by reaping a total of RM15 billion involving 166 projects.

“Both these figures are the highest achievement for Penang in the state’s history and this proves that foreign investors still have confidence in our investment ecosystem,” he said in his daily Facebook message today.

The total investment recorded, released by Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), is more than triple of the total investments in 2018 of RM5.78 billion.

He said Penang may not have any natural resources but the state has a knowledge-based workforce that has continued to attract investors to the state.

“We will work hard to ensure our state economy is resilient in face of the ‘new normal’ due to this pandemic,” he said.

Earlier, Chow said the compliance rate of the movement control order (MCO) is now at 97.92 per cent.

“For the third phase of the MCO, from April 15 to 21, a total 566 people were arrested for breaching the MCO,” he said.

He pointed out that Penang has also recorded zero new Covid-19 cases for more than a week.

“This is not an easy achievement and behind these figures, we have frontliners working hard to ensure patients are traced, tested, treated and well taken care of,” he said.

Chow said the authorities such as the police, Armed Forces, Civil Defence, Rela, Immigration and city council enforcement teams are worked tirelessly to ensure that people comply with the MCO.

He said cleaning works by the state government continues to be carried out to ensure that the virus is not spread in public spaces.

He said social distancing is also strictly enforced at all wet markets and supermarkets while aid in terms of food packages have also been distributed to the less fortunate.

“Most importantly, behind these figures, everyone has made a personal sacrifice by staying home,” he said.

He added that he hopes all will continue to adhere to the MCO and work together to face any challenges that lie ahead after the MCO is lifted.