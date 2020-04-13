Sarawak objects suspension of flights to state, says move will cause hardship to the people

Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said the federal authority must look into the difficulties and problems that will arise with the suspension of aircraft flights to Sarawak. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUCHING, April 13 — The state government has expressed objection to the move to suspend flights of Malaysia Airlines (MAS), AirAsia and Malindo Air to Sarawak from April 15 to 30, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah stressed today.

He said the state government has been informed of the move to suspend the flights of the three airline companies.

“The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) feels that the flights from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak and vice-versa are very much needed for the purpose of transportation.

“Therefore, the disaster committee has directed the state Transport Ministry to discuss with the federal Transport Ministry on the matter,” Karim, who deputised for SDMC Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, in giving a daily media briefing on the latest development on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sarawak.

He said apart from the people using the planes, there are also things that need to be transported to Sarawak by air.

“If there is a total closure, then necessary things that are required to stem the spread of Covid-19 and food items imported from Peninsular Malaysia and outside will not reach Sarawak,” he said.

He said this will cause a widespread shortage of consumer and food items and can also lead to the rise in their prices.

He said he also expects a rush for flights from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak between now to April 15.

“The suspension would mean a total lockdown for the flights to the state.

“We must remember that Sarawak is on the island of Borneo and if the planes or ships cannot enter, then it will be very difficult for us.

“This means that it will difficult for us to get consumer goods,” he said.

Karim said he hopes that the Federal Ministry of Transport will allow the three airlines to continue operating their flights to Sarawak.

He said the federal authority must look into the difficulties and problems that will arise with the suspension of aircraft flights to Sarawak.