EPF grants extension for April 2020 contribution payment date

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut, January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has extended the date for employers to remit their mandatory contribution for the salary month of March 2020.

In a statement, it said that the revised period is now April 15 to April 24, 2020.

“In light of the ongoing movement control order (MCO) and its subsequent impact on business activities in the country, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has extended the date for employers to remit their mandatory contribution for the salary month of March 2020 (April contributions), from April 15 to April 24, 2020,” it read.

The EPF added that contribution payments can be made on the EPF website via e-Caruman in the i-Akaun (Employer) portal, internet banking or by visiting the counter of appointed banks.

On Friday, the government announced a second extension to the MCO which was initially due to end on April 14.

In the third instalment, the MCO will continue to run for another two weeks from April 15 to April 28, which is also just a few days after the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The first phase of the MCO began at the stroke of midnight on March 18.