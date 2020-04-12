Semester II Matriculation Programme exams cancelled

Following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) until April 28, the ministry decided to cancel the Semester II exams. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Education Ministry has decided to cancel the Semester II Matriculation Programme Examinations for the 2019/2020 session, scheduled from April 27 to May 4, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following the cancellation, the Education Ministry has decided that the Matriculation Programme for the 2019/2020 Session is deemed to have ended effective today (April 11).

The ministry in a statement today said that following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) until April 28, it had decided that the Semester II exam results would be replaced with ongoing assessment results that have been conducted throughout the semester.

“This is in line with the decision made by the Council of Deans and directors of foundation courses at public universities on March 24. The ministry realises that the results of this exam are very important for the students of the programme, who will use them for their public university application for the 2020/2021 session.

“Thus, the final results for the 2019/2020 session matriculation students would be based on a combination of results from Semester I and results from ongoing assessments from Semester II,” according to the ministry’s statement.

All students who were still on campus were urged to stay put and comply with the rules and regulations of the MCO. The ministry, it added, would continue to closely monitor the situation of students and would take further action to ensure their safety and welfare. — Bernama