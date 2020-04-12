Penang woman loses RM39,020 in face mask scam on Facebook

A female private sector employee here lost RM39,020 in a face mask sale scam on social media, recently. — Reuters pic

KEPALA BATAS, April 12 — A female private sector employee here lost RM39,020 in a face mask sale scam on social media, recently.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 36-year-old victim claimed that she purchased 610 boxes of 3-layered face masks through an advertisement on Facebook.

“The price offered in the advertisement as much lower and the victim had intended to use face mask for herself as well as sell them to third parties,” he said today.

Noorzainy said the woman then made several payments to a bank account number provided by the seller, who promised to deliver the goods within three to seven days.

He added the victim only realised she had been scammed after reading comments left by others on same Facebook page, claiming they have been cheated by a syndicate

In another similar case, Noorzainy said a man, who is also another private sector worker, lost RM2,900 in an online purchase deal for the same face mask, last Friday.

Noorzainy said the victim, aged 36, ordered 90 boxes and made the payment. When the items were not delivered and the supplier was unreachable, the victim lodged a police report.

“Initial investigations showed that these local syndicates are taking advantage of the situation and police are tracking them,” he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Noorzainy said to date, there are eight cases of face mask scam in the district, with total losses estimated at RM52,585 since the movement control order (MCO) implemented. — Bernama