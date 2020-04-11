Police arrest two food delivery riders caught with ketum juice at MCO roadblocks

A police personnel conducts checks on a food delivery rider during a road block in Kuala Lumpur April 7, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Two food delivery service riders were arrested in separate locations in Cheras and Putrajaya within a period 24-hours after they were allegedly caught with ketum juice in their possession.

The first of the two incidents took place on Thursday afternoon around 1.15pm when police arrested a 20-year-old delivery rider during a roadblock in the administrative capital.

Putrajaya Police chief Assistant Commissioner Rosly Hassan said the suspect was stopped at a roadblock where investigations found at least one litre of the hallucinogenic substance stashed in his motorcycle basket.

“Checks on the male suspect’s body found nothing illegal, but further checks on his Yamaha 135 LC motorcycle revealed a 1.5-litre bottle containing about one litre of a green liquid believed to be ketum juice, that was placed in the basket attached to the pillion rider’s seat.

“Further questioning at the scene led to the suspect admitting that the liquid within the bottle was indeed ketum juice,” said Rosly in a statement today.

Rosly said the suspect was then arrested and the substance confiscated, with investigation papers opened under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 expected to the raised with the Deputy Public Prosecutor at the soonest.

Then, just hours later, another food delivery rider was arrested around 8.45am yesterday morning for a similar offence, when he was caught during a roadblock in Bukit Jalil conducted by Cheras police.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon explained that the suspect, a 32-year-old local, was apprehended after officers on duty noticed the rider acting suspiciously at the roadblock.

“Further checks then found a bottle of green liquid believed to be ketum juice, estimated to be around 500 millilitres, in the suspect’s motorcycle basket.

“The suspect was arrested and detained at the Cheras police station lockup and a remand order will be requested on April 11,” Mohamad Mokhsein said in a statement today.

In light of the growing popularity and importance of food delivery services during the movement control order, both Rosly and Mohamad Mokhsein warned against those trying to exploit the situation, saying stern action will be taken.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 which covers offences related to the importing, exporting, manufacturing, compounding, mixing, dispensing, selling, supplying, administering, possessing, or consumption of any psychotropic substance.

The offence, upon conviction, carries a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or a prison sentence not exceeding four years, or both.

Ketum is regulated under the Poisons Act due to the mitragynine substance present in the plant.

Mitragynine is a compound said to be roughly 13 times more potent than morphine, causes opioid-like effects, and has traditionally been used as a treatment for pain and opioid withdrawals.



