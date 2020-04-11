Covid-19: Selangor conducts large-scale community screening tests in Hulu Langat

A health worker swabs a driver’s mouth at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Ampang Puteri, April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, April 11 — The Selangor government today conducted a large-scale community screening test for Covid-19 at hotspots in Hulu Langat to help flatten the infection curve in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said between 400 and 500 targeted screening tests were carried out per day to allow more cases of infection to be identified.

“The screening tests were conducted by 48 medical personnel and targeting high risk groups such as senior citizens through the help of big data analysis.

“This is a collaboration between the state government and the private sector with the support of volunteers and coordinated by the state government subsidiary, SELCARE Management Sdn Bhd,” he said in a statement here.

According to Amirudin, the tests were carried out in accordance with strict procedures and regulations in addition to using personal protective equipment (PPE) and complying with the social distancing rules.

The state government also expressed its appreciation to all those involved, especially the Selangor Health Department, police and volunteers for taking the risk to be the frontliners. — Bernama