Sarawak ensures sufficient food supply in rural, remote areas, says deputy CM

Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the Sarawak government will ensure sufficient food supply at each of its 800 Point of Sales during the implementation of the movement control order. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 30 — The Sarawak government will ensure sufficient food supply at each of its 800 Point of Sales (POS) during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), particularly those in the rural and remote areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said food supplies distribution would be accelerated by using the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and Fire and Rescue Department transporters.

“With these transporters, food supplies delivery throughout Sarawak will run smoothly without facing restrictions, especially to rural and remote areas such as Belaga, Baram, Bario and others.

“The state government will also provide basic food assistance to target groups, including the urban poor and those who have lost their income during the MCO with the help from the district and division disaster committees as well as several appointed agencies,” he told a media conference at Wisma Sumber Alam here today.

Under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package, announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, a total of RM16.4 million is allocated for basic food supplies throughout the state. — Bernama