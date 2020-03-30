Muhyiddin receives cash donations totalling RM4.25m, equipment worth RM26m for Covid-19 fund

Naza Corporation Holdings Group Executive Chairman and CEO SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin presents the mock cheque for the Covid-19 fund to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya March 30, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Naza Corp

PUTRAJAYA, March 30 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received cash donations totalling RM4.25 million and medical equipment worth a whooping RM26 million from six corporate entities for the Covid-19 Fund.

Among the companies were Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd, represented by its group executive chairman SM Nasaruddin SM Nasimuddin, with its cash donation of RM1.25 million; Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad, represented by its executive chairman Tan Sri Rozali Ismail (cash of RM1 million, as well as medical equipment including 28 ventilators and a haemodialysis machine, worth RM5 million); and E-Idaman Sdn Bhd, represented by its director Zaim Husni Omar (cash of RM1 million).

Also Persatuan Pengimport dan Peniaga Kenderaan Melayu Malaysia (Pekema), represented by its president Datuk Zainuddin Abd Rahman (cash of RM500,000); and Leong Hup International Berhad, represented by its group executive chairman Tan Sri Lau Tuang Nguang (cash of RM500,000 and two ventilators).

The Edge Media Group, represented by its chief executive officer Datuk Ho Kay Tat, became the biggest donor of Covid-19 healthcare and medical equipment worth RM21 million.

The Covid-19 Fund was launched on March 11 as part of the government’s effort to help the people affected by the pandemic.

The amount of cash received for the fund so far stood at RM14.2 million. — Bernama