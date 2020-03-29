Minister asks donors to list out contributions to prevent overlaps in fight against Covid-19

Police personnel put on their face masks and gloves during Ops Covid-19 in Shah Alam March 19, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malaysians donating directly to ministries and government agencies should provide a manifest of their contributions so authorities can more effectively distribute supplies and avoid overlaps, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The senior minister said the government was grateful for all the donations and contributions, but said the act of listing out all items being donated would help the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) coordinate the redistribution of aid efficiently.

Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, thanked Malaysians for their generosity and said they may still make direct contributions to the separate government entities for now.

“Nadma received many contributions from the public and companies especially in terms of equipment to face this Covid-19, for example face masks and so on. We thank you because many give contributions.

“However, there are some that want to contribute directly to the ministry — for example, the Malaysian Armed Force — we accept those made directly from contributors.

“We can allow that; however, we ask that each contributor give a list of what is being contributed and the amount being contributed. Because as we know Nadma will distribute for free, for example face masks to frontliners — Armed Forces, the police, RELA, the hospitals, the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM).

“So we don’t want overlaps — the ministries get direct aid and at the same time Nadma will give free to the related ministries... We hope contributors will list out what they contributed and the amount that was contributed to the relevant ministry,” he explained in a press conference today after the ministers’ daily special meeting.