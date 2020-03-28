No jogging even within gated communities, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob issued the warning followed allegations that many residents in gated communities were found outside their homes, with some said to be jogging in large groups. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri reminded the public today that the movement control order (MCO) applies even within gated vicinities.

The warning followed allegations that many residents in gated communities were found outside their homes, with some said to be jogging in large groups.

Ismail, however, provided no photographic evidence.

“The MCO must be observed even within gated communities,” he told a media briefing in Putrajaya.

“We were informed by the police that people can still be found outside and going jogging in large groups.”

