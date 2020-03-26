Another Covid-19 patient linked to ‘tabligh’ event dies

Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya March 25, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysia recorded another Covid-19 death at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the deceased had attended the tabligh event at the Sri Petaling Jamek Mosque.

“The patient started having symptoms and had gotten screening on March 22, 2020. The result of the Covid-19 validation test came positive, and the patient was admitted to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar on March 23, 2020.

“During treatment, the patient’s health deteriorated and passed away on March 26, 2020 at 4am,” Dr Noor Hisham announced on his Facebook page.

