Covid-19 shutdown: Caring Penangites mobilise food delivery to the poor and elderly

Customers pack food to go at a food court in Penang March 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 25 — The movement control order (MCO) has impacted the lives of Malaysians in many, many ways but it is much worse for the poor, the elderly who live alone, the disabled and even the daily wage earner.

Even in the best of times, some of them survive on hand-outs and help from relatives and friends but with the MCO, this means they have to fend for themselves.

Realising the impact the MCO has on vulnerable communities, two friends came together to set up a volunteer group to help those in need.

Their charitable food delivery service caters especially to the poor, the elderly and the disabled.

The duo set up a Facebook page called “Love Your Neighbour Penang Covid19” on March 17 with the message that they intend to help the poor and vulnerable especially odd job or daily wage workers, the elderly and the disabled in Penang so they don’t go hungry during this period.

Since then, they have roped in 15 volunteers to co-ordinate and manage the rising numbers of requests they have been receiving.

As of today, 90 additional volunteers have signed up with the group to donate funds, help with delivery or co-ordinate the initiative.

“We have received about 80 requests for help as of today, 37 from Seberang Perai,” one of the group administrators replied when contacted.

The movement aims to help the poor and vulnerable, especially odd job or daily wage workers, the elderly and the disabled in Penang so they don't go hungry during this period. — Poster courtesy of Love Your Neighbour Penang Covid19

Most of the requests are appeals for food and funding while some ask for delivery service.

Some of the messages they received are heart-breaking; one pleaded for food to be sent to them as they had not eaten for two days while some senior citizens asked for help as they were living alone and could not go out to buy food.

The group also connected donors with those who needed money as they lost their jobs because of the MCO.

“If they are able to go out and buy groceries themselves, we connect a sponsor to bank in the money to their account but if they can’t go out, we get delivery volunteers to deliver to them,” they said.

In a recent update, it stated they had handed over 11 cases in Bukit Mertajam to another volunteer group while another 12 cases in Permatang Pauh were handed to the MP’s service centre for action.

“We’ve closed 10 cases and helped raise funds for three organisations,” they said.

They have also voiced concern for the vagrants around the city as all soup kitchens have been ordered to close.

“They were ordered to close even though they are providing takeaways to the homeless,” they said.

They said volunteers have tried to look for the vagrants but it is not easy as they could be anywhere in the city.

“We are afraid people might starve to death before they die of the virus,” they said.

They said soup kitchens should be allowed to distribute take-away food to the homeless just like eateries are allowed to operate as usual for take-away and food delivery.

The group is now appealing for more volunteers and donations so they can reach out to more people.

“We need more donors to sponsor these cases, and more volunteers for delivery as everyone can only travel 10 kilometres now,” they said.

Those who wish to help can sign up as a volunteer at https://forms.gle/Wj8TfWQ67YU37s2AA or contact them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/loveyourneighbourpenangc19/