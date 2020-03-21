Armed Forces chief denies military allowed to assault civilians to enforce Covid-19 shutdown

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the deployment of military personnel from tomorrow was strictly to assist the Royal Malaysia Police enforce the MCO. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A voice clip spreading online claiming military personnel are permitted to use physical force to enforce the movement control order is false, said General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

The chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces said the deployment of military personnel from tomorrow was strictly to assist the Royal Malaysia Police enforce the MCO.

“The public is urged to stop sharing the message immediately as this could cause wild speculation and trigger panic,” he said in a statement.

In the 39-second clip, a voice is heard urging others to obey the MCO as the military personnel would not hesitate to assault those refusing to comply with the order not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

Affendi assured Malaysians there was no reason to be concerned with the deployment of military personnel from tomorrow, saying their participation in enforcing the MCO was part of the MAF’s secondary duties during times of peace.

He went on to advise Malaysians to obey the MCO that is now in its fourth day.

Malaysia implemented the two-week MCO on March 18 to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The country reported another 153 Covid-19 infections and two deaths today.