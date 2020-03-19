IPCMC Bill to be reviewed before reaching Cabinet

Takiyuddin said he will be reviewing the IPCMC Bill, together with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill will be reviewed and fine-tuned before the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet reaches a final decision on it.

De-facto Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was quoted as saying the Cabinet has decided that the IPCMC Bill is to be reviewed and refined by him and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“The result of this discussion will be brought to the Security Cluster which is led by Senior Minister for Defence Ismail Sabri before it is brought to the Cabinet for a decision,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

The IPCMC was first mooted by the Royal Commission to Enhance the Operation and Management — to deal specifically with misconduct such as police brutality, custodial deaths, shootings and cover-ups — of the police in its report published in May 2005.

The IPCMC seeks to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) in efforts to enhance the integrity and capabilities of the police force and will act as an independent monitoring body to receive complaints and conduct investigations into misconduct involving police personnel.

The Bill was tabled for its first reading during the July meeting of Parliament last year but its second reading in the current meeting was delayed to allow a parliamentary select committee time to gather more feedback.