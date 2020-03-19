Govt agrees to defer PTPTN loan repayments until June 30

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― The government has agreed to defer National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments with immediate effect until June 30.

PTPTN in a statement today said the postponement was made in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, and is expected to benefit 1.5 million borrowers with total collection of RM375 million over the three-month deferment period.

“PTPTN is always concerned and sensitive of the welfare of borrowers,” the statement added.

For further information, PTPTN borrowers can contact corporation’s Careline at 03-21933000 which operates from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

More information can be obtained on its official website at www.ptptn.gov.my.

Earlier, after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee on the Movement Control Order (MCO), Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the Defence Minister said PTPTN had agreed to suspend loan repayments for the time being. ― Bernama