Health D-G warns of tsunami-like third wave of Covid-19 if Malaysians don’t play their part now

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Malaysia could suffer a third wave of Covid-19 infections reaching tsunami-like proportions unless Malaysians strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Dr Noor Hisham made the grim prediction as he reminded Malaysians to stay at home as much as possible to avoid Covid-19 from continuing to spread.

“Today is the first day of our ‘movement restriction order’. In simple words ‘please stay at home’ and distance yourself from others.

“We have a small window of opportunity to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. Please help MoH to play your part, as each and every one of us has the responsibility to take all the precautionary measures to keep ourselves and families safe,” he wrote in a brief message on his Facebook page earlier today when urging for Malaysians to complement the Health Ministry’s efforts to combat Covid-19.

“Failure is not an option here, otherwise, we might face the 3rd wave of the virus. The next one will be as big as a tsunami, more so if we have a lackadaisical attitude.

“I plead to all Malaysians, please take this movement restriction order seriously. ‘Stay at home’,” he concluded.

Malaysia is under the government’s restriction of movement order now from today until March 31, with all public gatherings banned with the aim of preventing crowds from forming and to slow the spread of Covid-19.

