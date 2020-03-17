Covid-19 shutdown: Govt tells Malaysians to cancel holiday plans within Malaysia

A view of the Petronas Twin Tower in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2020. The iconic landmark received fewer visitors today amid the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Malaysians who intend to take trip within the country and visit tourist spots are advised to cancel such vacation plans during the two-week shutdown starting tomorrow until March 31, the National Security Council (NSC) said today.

The NSC today released a list of frequently-asked-questions (FAQ) on what Malaysians can or cannot do during the two-week movement control order.

It outlined the hypothetical scenario of an individual having planned for a domestic vacation and having fully paid for it and whether the individual should proceed with such plans.

“Under the Movement Control Order, the public is prohibited from going anywhere including to tourist spots for social activities and if that visit does not involve matters related to national essential services. You are advised not to continue your vacation,” NSC said in its reply to this question.

As for those who have already paid for their accommodation during the two-week period before the movement control order was announced and wish to seek refunds, NSC advised them to talk directly to hotels.

“The public is encouraged to directly discuss with hotels in the matter of refunds for money paid for bookings that were made before this order was announced,” it said.

Replies from the FAQ indicate that Malaysians should not treat the next two weeks as a holiday.[a]

Last night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the two-week movement control order, which among other things bans Malaysians from travelling abroad and stops foreigners from entering the country during this period.

Besides having all schools and non-essential businesses shut down during this period to slow the spread of Covid-19, the order also bans Malaysians from being part of public gatherings.

Even before this two-week order was announced, the government had previously urged for the postponement of mass gatherings, and advised Malaysians to practise social distancing or staying at least one metre apart from each other to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

MORE TO COME



