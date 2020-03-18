New Covid-19 shutdown rules: No movement within states except for food, healthcare, essentials; interstate travel now requires police permission

A general view of traffic on Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Malaysians should not move about within their vicinity except for special purposes or essential activities such as buying food or seeking healthcare, and will need police permission when they travel from one state to another during these two weeks, the government said in a set of new regulations gazetted today.

These new regulations, known as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, are applicable from March 18 (today) until March 31.

In the March 18 regulations made by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, the government ordered that no persons are to "make any journey from one place to another" place within a state or federal territories except for the following reasons:

- to perform any official duty

- to buy, supply or deliver food or daily necessities

- to seek healthcare or medical services

- to make a journey to and from a limited categories of premises, including any premises which provides essential services, premises involved in the food supply chain, premises selling food and beverages through drive-through, takeaway and delivery

- or any other special purposes that may be permitted by the director-general

No gatherings at all for anything, except for small-size funerals

Beyond this strict list of when Malaysians can move about within the respective state or federal territories they are in, the new regulations also said no one is allowed to gather or be involved in any gathering, regardless of whether it is for religious, sports, recreational, social or cultural purposes.

But the regulations also said funeral ceremonies can be held if the number of those attending is kept to a minimum.

Police permission if crossing state borders

The new regulations said no one shall travel from one infected local area to another infected local area — or in other words, from one state to another state — without the “prior written permission of a police officer in charge of a police station”.

