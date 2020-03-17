Malay Mail

Panicked shoppers queue outside Shah Alam hypermarket following movement control order (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 17 Mar 2020 08:47 AM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

People shop for groceries at a Giant hypermarket in Shah Alam March 17, 2020. — Picture by Meira Zulyana
SHAH ALAM, March 17 — As the government announced the implementation of a movement control order to contain the spread of Covid-19 beginning tomorrow, some early shoppers began queuing outside the Giant hypermarket here, waiting to shop for daily essentials.

As early as 7.30am, a line of cars can be seen waiting by the roadside, with shoppers young and old thronging the hypermarket that usually does not see a huge weekday crowd.

The shutter to the entrance was still closed but a small group of shoppers had already started waiting with their shopping carts.  

Panic buying in Malaysia escalated yesterday after the country saw a sudden spike in new Covid-19 cases.

Pictures and videos of Malaysian heading to their nearest supermarkets and grocery stores to stock up on goods have been making the rounds on social media.

MORE TO COME

