Health D-G: Sri Petaling event's attendance as high as 16,000 people, much bigger than initially thought

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Health authorities have disclosed that estimated attendance at a religious event in Sri Petaling with confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases was 60 per cent lower than what is now known.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah released an infographics that showed the attendance was as high as 16,000 people, up from the original figure of around 10,000.

The event he referred to is a “itjimak tabligh” gathering at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur between February 28 and March 1.

Of the attendees, 14,500 were Malaysians and the rest were foreigners from around the region.

Locally, the attendees have been tracked to Negri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, and Sabah.

Internationally, the event has already been confirmed to be the source of Brunei’s first confirmed Covid-19 infection, which has now spiralled to 25 cases in a matter of days.

Health authorities have continued urging Malaysians who attended the event to contact the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre via its hotline at 03-8881 0200.

The country recorded nine more cases yesterday, bringing the national total to 158.