We are an Opposition with insider knowledge... Watch out! Yeoh warns Perikatan

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has warned the newly formed Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration to watch its back in Parliament as it will be facing a highly-experienced Opposition with insider knowledge on federal government affairs.

In an online forum on Facebook titled: “Never Despair — Finding Hope and Rebuilding Malaysia”, the former deputy minister said that the current government can expect a lot of hard questions from across the floor.

“We are an experienced Opposition and we know our stuff. After being in the federal government, we know all the statistics, data and information. We will keep an eye on the government,” said the now Opposition lawmaker.

At the same time, she also called upon voters who felt that they had been cheated of their rightful government from the MPs who had hopped the fence to continue giving pressure to and question their representatives on why they broke their electoral promise.

In particular, Yeoh had called upon constituents from Gombak under Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Ampang voters, which is represented by Zuraida Kamaruddin, and Indera Mahkota, who had elected Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

The three ministers she named were critical in the formation of the PN administration and had allegedly betrayed the Pakatan Harapan coalition as well as PKR.

Azmin, who was then PKR deputy president and his faction of 10 PKR MPs left their party to become independent lawmakers before joining Bersatu the moment the new government was formed.

“So, voters in Gombak, Ampang, Indera Mahkota, Ranau and others don’t allow these MPs to continue to lie. You must demand an answer. We will demand answers when we go back to Parliament,” promised a spirited Yeoh.