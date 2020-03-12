Visit Kelantan Year 2020: State to focus on attracting domestic tourists

Tourists are seen wearing masks to protect themselves against the new coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, March 12 — The Kelantan government will focus its efforts on attracting domestic tourists to the state to revive the Visit Kelantan Year 2020 (TMK 2020) campaign which has been affected by the COVID-19.

State Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Committee chairman Major ® Datuk Md Anizam Abdul Rahman said despite a decline in foreign tourist arrivals, the state government was confident of achieving its target of 5.5 million domestic visitors.

“So far, programmes lined up for the TMK2020 carrying the theme ‘Family, Food and Festival’ have not been postponed. A total of 66 festivals are set to take place statewide to enliven the campaign.

“However, we are closely monitoring the situation and the public is also advised to precautionary measures as recommended by the Health Ministry,” he told Bernama after launching an art exhibition at Balai Seni Negeri Kelantan here today.

Also present was Kelantan State Museum Corporation director Arifin Hussin.

Known as “Ribbons of Colours” (Alur Alir Warna), the three-month-long exhibition beginning February 15 gathers 55 art pieces by 31 artists from the state. — Bernama