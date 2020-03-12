Covid-19: Nine new cases in Malaysia, six recoveries today, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today confirmed nine new Covid-19 positive cases in the country today, bringing the total number of cases to 158. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Health Ministry today confirmed nine new Covid-19 positive cases in the country today, bringing the total number of cases to 158.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said six cases have recovered and were allowed to return home today.

“To date, 32 people have fully recovered and been discharged.

“So far, three cases are reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit and on ventilators but are in a stable condition,” he said in a statement here.

He said of the total number of positive cases, 26 were detected among Patients Under Investigation (PUI), 127 were close contacts, two were from a Humanitarian Aid Mission, one was an influenza-like-illness patient identified during Covid-19 surveillance and two were severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) patients, also identified during Covid-19 surveillance.

He added the ministry took note of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring Covid-19 a global pandemic following detection of the pathogen in 114 countries worldwide.

It’s the first time the WHO has called an outbreak a pandemic since the H1N1 “swine flu” in 2009.

“With WHO’s announcement, the ministry will continue to take preventive steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 which would further be improved upon,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Earlier today, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba urged Malaysians to postpone or limit any form of mass gathering in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba demonstrates the correct way to wear a face mask after a press conference at Hospital Sg Buloh March 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

On Malaysia’s first known sporadic case of Covid-19 following a ‘tabligh’ gathering at a Sri Petaling mosque, Dr Noor Hisham urged those involved in the said gathering to cooperate and adhere to the ministry’s advice to ensure no widespread transmission takes place.

Malaysian authorities had announced yesterday they were tracking around 5,000 citizens across the country believed to have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus during a ‘itjimak tabligh’ gathering at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur between February 28 and March 1.

Earlier today, neighbouring Brunei reported a spike of 11 cases, all of which are related to the event in Sri Petaling.

“The ministry has also informed the outbreak at the gathering to the International Health Regulations Focal Point whose nationals were involved,” he added.

The public has also been advised not to disseminate unverified information on the disease and the ‘tabligh’ gathering to avoid causing any panic among the public, the ministry added.

Malaysians who attended the event are advised to contact the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre via its hotline at 03-8881 0200.