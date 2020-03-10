Saifuddin admits new govt dominated by Malays, but says nothing stopping it from being inclusive

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during an interview on ‘Bicara Naratif’ March 10, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 10 — Communications and Multimedia minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has downplayed the dominance of Malay ministers and deputies in the Perikatan Nasional government, and suggested instead that it can still be an inclusive one.

In an interview with state broadcaster RTM, Saifuddin said a government in Malaysia has no choice but to appeal to the plural society, pointing out also that the Cabinet now has better representation of East Malaysians than Pakatan Harapan.

“I admit the numbers are different now and the non-Malay and non-Bumiputra numbers are smaller, but that does not mean we are a Malay-Islam government,” he said in the Bicara Naratif programme.

“It’s still an inclusive government. As a government we have no choice but to celebrate our diversity and we should all embrace our multi-culturalism.”

There are 63 Malay or Bumiputera MPs among the total ministers and Cabinet ministers, compared to five ethnic Chinese and two ethnic Indians.

There are also just nine women in total, compared to 61 men.

Saifuddin claimed that one cannot assume a party’s stance by looking at its racial make-up, claiming that a party dominated by one ethnic group can still be inclusive while a seemingly multi-racial party can allegedly be racist.

Without naming any names, Saifuddin said such a party had previously opposed the appointment DAP’s Lim Guan Eng as finance minister under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government because of the Bagan MP’s ethnicity.

He also lauded the Cabinet for not including any high-ranking leaders from Umno and PAS, saying it heralds a new stage in Malaysian politics.

“No Zahid, Hadi and Johari, so apart from hoping this is a good start, it also shows it’s not necessary for the number one guy to be in Cabinet.

“Also when Zahid and Haji openly said in front of Muhyiddin that they are ready to not hold a Cabinet post, I feel this is a new era in politics,” explained Saifuddin.

He was referring to Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Haji Awang, andGabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

Apart from that, Saifuddin also said if there are any suspicious issues that arise from the current Cabinet it will be investigated by the authorities, amid the fact that the Barisan Nasional government was labelled as “kleptocrats”.

“Muhyiddin said he wants a clean government so if there are anything suspicious, we will investigate it. That includes me as well,” said Saifuddin.