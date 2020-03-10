Radzi Jidin grateful for opportunity to improve education quality

Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin has described his appointment as the Minister of Education as a very heavy responsibility to bear, especially in ensuring a better quality of education in the country. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin has described his appointment as the Minister of Education as a very heavy responsibility to bear, especially in ensuring a better quality of education in the country.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mohd Radzi said he realised Malaysians had high hopes for the country’s education system to be able to produce a future generation that was excellent and competitive at the global level.

“I accept this trust with sincerity. Please give me the space and opportunity to do my best for this beloved country. Please pray for me,” said Mohd Radzi, one of the four senior ministers in the new Cabinet unveiled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

Mohd Radzi, who was previously deputy economic affairs minister, thanked Muhyiddin for his trust in him.

Muhyiddin named the four senior ministers while announcing a line-up of 31 ministers to ensure a more focused and functional Cabinet.

The other three senior ministers are International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. — Bernama