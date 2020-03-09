PRS president, PBB information chief praises PM’s Cabinet line-up says good for Sarawak

PRS president Tan Sri Dr James Masing said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has put the nation’s interest first when naming his much anticipated Cabinet line-up. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 9 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing today said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has put the nation’s interest first when naming his much anticipated Cabinet line-up.

“Political parties’ wishes and wants are secondary to the prime minister.

“Being the captain, he decides on who shall be a member of his crew in his ship by taking into account the numbers of representatives in the Dewan Rakyat a party has,” Masing, who is also the deputy chief minister, said when asked to comment on the new Cabinet line-up.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) information chief Datuk Idris Buang said he is sure that the state and the people will stand to gain with the new Cabinet line-up.

“Today is indeed a good day for us.

“Now is the time for you to move on and do your best to serve the state and nation in accordance with the trust reposed upon all of you,” Idris said of the ministers.

He said from Sarawak’s perspective it is a well-balanced line-up and consists of a very professional and experienced team.

“As far non-GPS Sarawakian deputy ministers are concerned, I believe, GPS as a whole could work with them,” he said.

Idris said the concept of cooperation in the federal government under the formula of Perikatan Nasional and GPS should give Sarawak a meaningful place in the nation’s trajectory into the future in all aspects of development and progress.

“Our GPS and its federal ministers, though not part of the PN, would also serve to be the first line advocates of Sarawak’s rights and interest, in the formulation of national policies.

“They too would be our front strikers to generally score vital points for Sarawak in getting optimum benefits for the Sarawakians while defending at all costs the established multicultural values and harmony,” he said.

In the new Cabinet line-up four full ministers and seven deputy ministers are from Sarawak.

The full ministers are Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (Works Ministry), Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Tourism, Arts and Culture), and Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs).