Health D-G: Two Covid-19 patients in critical condition

A health worker takes the temperature of a tourist at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Two patients who tested positive for Covid-19, are now in critical condition in two separate hospitals, Health Ministry’s director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

In a press conference here, Dr Noor Hisham said that the patients are currently being treated at the intensive care units at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HAS) in Johor and in Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“We do not reveal patient’s information to the public. So we do have two patients in critical need of ventilation in our Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“One in the Sungai Buloh Hospital and another in Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru,” Dr Noor Hisham said when asked to confirm social media rumours that the 26th patient who tested positive for Covid-19 is in a critical state.

MORE TO COME