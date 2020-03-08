Perlis Mufti says told Cabinet members cleared by MACC and cops, nobody with fake degrees

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin pose for a picture during dinner at the former’s house. — Picture via Facebook/DrMaza

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin today claimed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet members would include those cleared by authorities and with accredited credentials.

Mohd Asri, wrote on Facebook claiming this was made known to him during a dinner with Muhyiddin at the latter’s house yesterday.

“What delighted me was that he informed me, God-willing, his future Cabinet members comprised of those cleared by the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“I was also informed that he had ordered those who join his Cabinet to not make false claims of degrees they hold. Each one of them must state their true education qualifications that they have obtained,” he said, referring to Muhyiddin.

Mohd Asri then told Muhyiddin that if the Cabinet consisted of those free from corruption and qualified, it was a strong statement coming from Muhyiddin as the people wanted a government whose ministers were made up of those who were honest and efficient.

“The people want ministers who do not antagonise fundamental issues such as Islam in the country and do not make foolish statements to the people.

“The people and I will await the good news tomorrow. I support good governance for the sake of the country and religion,” he said, adding he was also prepared to criticise if the need arises.

Muhyiddin has yet to announce his Cabinet line-up after being sworn in on March 1 as the eighth prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following weeks of political uncertainty.