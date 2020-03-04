Judge rejects Ku Nan’s bid for closed-door disclosure of his assets while in Cabinet

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 4, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― The High Court today rejected former minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s application for details of his asset declarations be heard privately without the public’s or the media’s presence.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ruled that the public should be allowed to hear such details and Tengku Adnan’s trial must be conducted transparently for it to be seen as a fair trial.

The judge noted that Section 15(1) of the Courts of Judicature Act provides for court proceedings to be open to the public and for the public to have access to such proceedings, while also acknowledging that there were certain provisos or exceptions under the same provision.

The judge noted that Tengku Adnan, commonly called Ku Nan, had sought to rely on two of the provisos, namely that it would be expedient in the interests of justice or for other sufficient reasons, to have the asset declarations be heard in camera or to be heard privately without the public being present.

“In gist, the accused is apprehensive of his assets and that of his family to be made known publicly. He is, among others, fearful for the safety of his family should the details of his wealth be made known publicly.

“I’m of the view that to do so would in fact be contrary to the interests of justice. I’m mindful of the fact that the accused is a former federal minister and this case has garnered much public interest. The trial must not only be conducted fairly but must be seen to be conducted fairly.

“For the trial to be conducted fairly, it must be done transparently. The public therefore has a right to hear what the court hears and see what the court sees.

“This way the public would be able to appreciate any decision made by the court and not kept guessing by any evidence kept secret.”

“I, therefore, find that the accused has failed to convince this court here that it would be in the interests of justice or show sufficient reason to seek for this application,” he said.

Earlier today, Tengku Adnan had applied to the court to have his lawyer’s additional questions regarding his asset declarations to three different prime ministers in the years of 2001, 2006, 2013 and 2016 and also documents listing his declared assets to be heard privately before only the judge, prosecution and his own lawyers.

